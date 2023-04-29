Barclays Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 245.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 989,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 101,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

