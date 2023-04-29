Barclays Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $302.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

