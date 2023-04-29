Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $149.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

