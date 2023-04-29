Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $105.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

