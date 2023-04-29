Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 248,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

