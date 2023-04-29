Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 248,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

