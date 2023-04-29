Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

