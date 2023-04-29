Basf Se Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.642 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Basf Trading Up 3.8 %

BASFY opened at $13.74 on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Basf

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.