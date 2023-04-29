Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.25 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $375.62 million and $11.92 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,615,298 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

