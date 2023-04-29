Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

