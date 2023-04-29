Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. 5,987,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

