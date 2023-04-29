Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

