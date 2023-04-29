BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

