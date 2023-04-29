BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.60.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 1.07%.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.
