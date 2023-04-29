Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 24.0 %
BZH traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 1,396,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44.
Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Featured Articles
