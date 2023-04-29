Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 24.0 %

BZH traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 1,396,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Beazer Homes USA

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.