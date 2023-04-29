Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $216.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $216.18 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.82 or 0.06475311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.