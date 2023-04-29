bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.70 ($5.22) and last traded at €4.79 ($5.32). Approximately 6,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.84 ($5.38).

bet-at-home.com Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About bet-at-home.com

(Get Rating)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.