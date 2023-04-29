biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Up 3.9%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.12. 20,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 74,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, biote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that biote Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in biote during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in biote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

