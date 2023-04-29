biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Up 3.9%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.12. 20,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 74,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, biote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.
biote Stock Up 5.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.
Insider Transactions at biote
In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in biote during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in biote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
