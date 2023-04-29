Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Review

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -30.99% 5.59% 1.90% Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bioventus has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioventus and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.15 -$158.70 million ($2.58) -0.39 Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.56 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -31.81

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

