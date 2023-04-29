Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.43 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,339.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $567.99 billion and approximately $14.43 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00407650 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00116350 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00026589 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,359,225 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
