Bitcoiva Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $188.14 million and $824,429.79 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00040114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,229.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00409039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00116620 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00026602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000919 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002577 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.76801315 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $671,876.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.