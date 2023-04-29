BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 3,079,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,891. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.