Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 282,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 54,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,175. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

