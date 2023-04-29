Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

