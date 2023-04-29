Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

