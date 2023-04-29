BMO Capital Markets Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.78. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.85.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

