BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.9 %

BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,202. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

