BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

