BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.