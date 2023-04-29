Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.58.

SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

