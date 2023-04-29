Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $317.51. The company had a trading volume of 294,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.11. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.58.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

