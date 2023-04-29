Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust, which engages in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

