Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.