Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,170,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after buying an additional 174,338 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

