Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

