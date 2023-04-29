Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 382,098 shares changing hands.

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.