Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 22nd

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Bouygues Stock Up 1.4 %

BOUYY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.