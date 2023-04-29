Bouygues SA (BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 22nd

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Bouygues Stock Up 1.4 %
BOUYY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.30.
About Bouygues
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.