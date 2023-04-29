Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.97 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 1,269,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
