Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Trading Up 4.0 %

BCOV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 134,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,818. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Insider Activity

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,736,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,831,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 389,027 shares of company stock worth $1,837,969. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.