Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 50,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,724. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.