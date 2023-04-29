Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 1,035,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

