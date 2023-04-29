Brio Consultants LLC Buys 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. 122,515,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,644,120. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.