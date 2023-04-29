Brio Consultants LLC Has $18.65 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 3.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 185,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $601.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.