Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.29. 578,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

