Brio Consultants LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 95,706 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

