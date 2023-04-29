Brio Consultants LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. 1,512,401 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

