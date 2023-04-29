Brio Consultants LLC Invests $316,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 4,367,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,929. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
