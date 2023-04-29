Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.83. 1,462,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,841. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

