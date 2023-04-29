Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

