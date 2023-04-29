Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

