Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,550

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.85) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 2,370 ($29.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) price target on the stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,517.15. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97). The firm has a market cap of £118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

