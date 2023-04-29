Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($75.56) to €71.00 ($78.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

