Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%.
Ero Copper Stock Up 0.0 %
TSE:ERO opened at C$26.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.22. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
