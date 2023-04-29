Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.90.

TSE:ERO opened at C$26.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.22. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.